SRK meets Aryan in jail as HC posts hearing on bail plea to Oct 26

Mumbai: Megastar Shah Rukh Khan Thursday reached the Arthur Road Jail near Saat Raasta in Mumbai to meet Aryan Khan who is in jail since October 08.
This is the first time when Shah Rukh Khan has met son Aryan Khan after his detention by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2 night.
Shah Rukh Khan spoke to Aryan for around 20 minutes through an intercom in a cubicle in the jail's meeting hall.
Shah Rukh Khan met Aryan Khan soon after his lawyers filed a bail plea for Aryan Khan in Bombay High Court.
Earlier, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan's mother, had met the son when he was in the NCB custody.
Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan were earlier allowed a video call with son Aryan a day after he was shifted to Arthur Road Jail on October 8.
The Bombay High Court posted to October 26 the hearing of the bail application of Aryan Khan, arrested in a drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
The matter came up before Justice N.W. Sambre with Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde seeking urgent hearing on Friday or Monday.
However, Justice Sambre decided to take up the matter on Tuesday next. It means that Aryan Khan may have to spend five more days in custody.
Aryan Khan has challenged a ruling of the Special NDPS Court on Wednesday, rejecting his bail plea, along with co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.
