Shah Rukh Khan is back with full page Ad in “The Hindu

Mumbai: Bollywood Mega Star Shah Rukh Khan is beaming with wife Gauri Khan in a full-page ad published in India’s leading English dailies Saturday, the day his son Aryan Khan walked out of jail and reached “Mannat” – his plush bungalow in Mumbai’s Bandra.
Featured in LG rollable television ad, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, designer and entrepreneur, are seen smiling with a telling tag line that says:
“Roll Out the Future”
“Roll Out the Future”
The full page ad in “The Hindu” – India’s leading English daily, hit newspaper stands Saturday amidst weeks of slander, abuses and hate campaign against King Khan, as Shah Rukh Khan is lovingly called by fans and friends, and his wife Gauri Khan ever since their son Aryan Khan was arrested after a raid by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid on a cruise ship on October 02, 2021.
Along with the hate mongering against the family, campaigns were also run to boycott the Indian film industry’s biggest star simultaneously appealing the brands to stop the ads featuring Shah Rukh Khan.
Influenced by the hate campaigns, some brands even put a pause on ads featuring the Mega Star.
However, with Aryan Khan back home, his father - an icon for millions and regarded as pride of India and a symbol of the country’s rich composite culture, is also back in newspaper and TV ads.
“The King is back in the GAME”, a fan wrote on Twitter, tagging “The Hindu” ad published in Saturday October 30, 2021 edition.
Aryan Khan was detained and later arrested after the NCB raided a cruise ship which was due to set for Goa from Mumbai.
The NCB claimed it raided the cruise ship to burst a “rave party”. The agency however could not seize any drug or contraband material from Aryan Khan. It also could not prove that the star kid had consumed drugs.
Consequently, after being denied bail in the lower courts, Aryan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court Thursday and walked out of the jail and reached his home “Mannat” Saturday after all the formalities vis-à-vis the bail conditions were fulfilled.
Legal experts and industry insiders after studying the “Panchnama” papers of the raid alleged that Aryan was “framed” in a false case. Some even claimed that he was kidnapped.
On the hand, the NCB in itself admitted in the court that it did not find drugs from Aryan Khan, whereas the defence lawyers arguing for Aryan Khan claimed the star kid was an invitee and he was invited on the cruise ship to add glamour because of his “star status”.
Meanwhile, the NCB officer Sameer Wankhed’s credentials also came under the radar after Nawab Malik, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson and a Minister in Maharashtra, released on social media documents alleging that the former had used “forged” documents to appear in the UPSC exams and later while seeking posting as IRS officer. Nawab Malik also accused Wankhede of extorting money mainly from Bollywood stars.
On his part, Wankhede admitted that the documents shared by Nawab Malik belong to him but denied any wrong-doing. The allegations against Wankhede are now being probed by the NCB and Mumbai Police.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.