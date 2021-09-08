‘Bhagwat’s words about Muslims don’t match ground realities’

Mumbai: A day after Mohan Bhagwat called for Hindu-Muslim unity asserting that the Indian Muslims have nothing to fear about, a leading journalist and political commentator said RSS Chief’s words were bold but they did not match the ground realities.
“These are bold words at a time when Muslims are termed 'termites' by the second-most powerful leader in the country, Amit Shah”, Ashutosh, Author and Editor satyahindi.com, wrote in an article published by NDTV.
“Hindutva leaders are calling Muslims "anti-nationals" and "pro-Pakistan" every day. Their patriotism is questioned in every discourse. Bhagwat is speaking on these lines at a time when the process of the 'otherisation' of Muslims has reached an industry-level, when there is an attempt to remove and erase every symbol and memory of Islam”, he wrote.
Ashutosh was responding to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat who while addressing an event -- 'Nation First, Nation Supreme' Monday also said that Hindus don't harbour animosity towards anyone, and the two communities (Hindus and Muslims) should join hands for the country's development.
Commenting on this Ashutosh wrote if Bhagwat is of these views when why his own cadres are engaged day in and day out in hate campaign against Muslims.
“Now the moot question is if the RSS chief is opposed to the 'otherization' of Muslims, then why is so much venom spread by the followers of RSS ideology?”Ashutosh asked.
“I am not talking about foot soldiers. I am more upset about the role played by the BJP MPs and MLAs, their Chief Ministers and ministers in states and at the Centre. Cabinet ministers exhort people to shoot Muslims, MPs call them rapists and abductors of Hindu girls; in the garb of restraining "Love Jihad", anti-Muslim laws are being made and Muslims are booked mercilessly under sedition and UAPA (anti-terror) laws”, he wrote.
“If Bhagwat is out to correct the mistakes of the past and is trying to reposition the ideological foundation of Hindutva, why are such incidents on the rise?” Ashutosh asked.
“Every election brings with itself more poison. His own government at the centre does not seem to make any serious effort to restrain such tendencies”, he wrote.
Ashutosh further wrote that for Muslims to take Mohan Bhagwat’s words seriously the RSS Chief must first control his own cadre and bring his own house in order.
“It is ironical that on one hand, Bhagwat talks about Hindu-Muslim unity, and at the same time, the RSS supports leaders like Yogi Adityanath. If Yogi is the poster boy of the RSS, Bhagwat should forget about being taken seriously by the Muslim community”, he wrote.
“I give him the benefit of the doubt and accept that he might be serious in his endeavour and he is seriously trying to change the theoretical boundaries of Hindutva. But for that to happen, he has to control his army, which at the moment appears unrelenting”, Ashutosh wrote.
