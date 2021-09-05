Hindu girls lectured for joining Hijab Day, their response is viral - Watch

Nagpur: Three Hindu girls when reprimanded by a group of men for participating in Hijab Day bluntly told them they were matured enough to understand what the latter were trying to lesson them on.
The girls also refuted the charge that they were forced by the Muslim women to wear Hijab.
“World Hijab Day” is celebrated every year on February 1. However, as per the social media posts, Jamaat e Islami Hind asked its members to celebrate “International Hijab Day” on September 04.
Accordingly, Girls Islamic Organisation (GIO), girl-students wing of Jamaat Islami Hind, North West, Darusslam Hall, Nasheman Society, Nagpur while participating in the event Saturday asked non-Muslim girls to try and experience for themselves the Hijab or scarf which Muslims consider part of their regular attire.
In a video widely shared on social media, three non-Muslim girls are seen wearing Hijab. It was then that a group of men interrupted and asked the GIO members why they were forcing the Hindu girls to wear Hijab and asked them to stop.
To this the GIO members said the Hindu girls had voluntarily accepted their request to try and wear the Hijab. One of the men in the group purportedly said this was an attempt by the Muslim girls to become acquainted and then marry the Hindu girls.
“Next you will get their contact number. Then you will introduce them to Muslims and even get them married. These are all girls in the age group of 12 to 14 years and don’t understand such things”, the man is purportedly seen telling the girls.
“Even your parents will not approve this”, he said.
To this, the girls bluntly told him that they are 18 years old and are matured enough to understand what he was trying to explain to them. The girls even mocked the man talking about their marriage.
“Sir, sir, it’s our choice. Nobody has forced us. Let’s wrap it up. This is no big deal”, the girls are seen telling in the purported video.
Even after the Hindu girls’ blunt reply and repeated assertion that they had voluntarily agreed to try and wear Hijab, members of the right-wing Hindu organisation, Bajrang Dal, approached the police and filed a complaint accusing the GIO members of trying to convert the Hindu girls.
The city’s top police officer however said no offence has been registered against anyone.
“There was no use of force by the Muslim girls’ group, and girls receiving the demo had no problem with it. No offence has been registered in this connection”, Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar is quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
The police also appealed people to “exercise restraint and avoid forwarding videos, messages, posts or any content that may incite communal hatred and disturb communal peace and harmony”.
