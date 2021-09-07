NEET 2021 Admit Card released, Download now

NEET 2021 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released on National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 official website the admit card of the students who have registered for the important entrance exam conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS and other undergraduate medial courses.
1. Click here to go to the official website: ntaneet.nic.in.
2. Click on green tab on Home Page marked with "Download Admit Card".
3. Enter application no, date of birth and other details.
4. Click on submit button.
5. Click on the appropriate link to download NEET admit card.
Candidates should check that their name, date of birth and NEET Exam centre and other details are correctly printed on the admit card. In case of any error candidates should immediately contact NTA.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) 2021 will be held on Sunday September 12, 2021.
The Supreme Court of India had earlier refused to entrtain a petition seeking postponement of NEET UG due to Covid-19.
The NTA had earlier provided the students a link to download and check Examination City Intimation slip of NEET (UG) – 2021.
Along with intimation slip, the NTA has also released a sample OMR sheet and also a step by step guideline explaining “How to fill in OMR Answer Sheet”.
Students appearing for NEET can in the meantime use the NEET Mock Test to become familiar with the exam and question pattern.
"Students set to appear for exams by National Testing Agency can now take mock tests on their newly launched mobile app", NTA said.
"The ‘National Test Abhyas’ app has been developed by NTA to enable candidates to take mock tests for upcoming exams such as JEE Main, NEET under the NTA’s purview", NTA said.
"The app has been launched to facilitate candidates’ access to high quality mock tests in the safety and comfort of their homes since there was a demand for making up the loss to students due to closure of educational institutions and NTA’s Test-Practice Centers (TPCs) because of the continuing lockdown", NTA said.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) is conducted for admission to First Year MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS and other Medical Courses by National Testing Agency (NTA). For syllabus and NEET counselling candidates can refer Information Brochure.
The NTA closed NEET application on August 10, 2021. It allowed students to make correction in their application till August 16, 2021.
