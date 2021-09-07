Attacks on Muslims unabated, Bhagwat says they have nothing to fear

Mumbai: Even as mob violence against Muslims has become a routine in India under Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat said that they have nothing to fear in the country, and they must work unitedly with the majority community for the common goal of India's progress.
Addressing an event -- 'Nation First, Nation Supreme' -- organized by the Pune-based Global Strategic Policy Foundation (GSPF), here late on Monday, the RSS Sarsanghchalak asserted that Hindus don't harbour animosity towards anyone, and the two communities should join hands for the country's development.
Bhagwat's remarks came amidst continued mob attacks, and concerted hate campaign most of the time by RSS and BJP's own cadre against Muslims reported from different parts of India, very recently from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and Ajmer in Rajasthan.
"Hindus and Muslims in India have common ancestry... It is a well-known historical fact that Islam came to India along with the "invaders", and this should not be concealed," Bhagwat urged, ignoring the more propular historical record that Indians were first introduced to Islam by the Arab Muslim traders.
Bhagwat said that our beloved motherland and the rich heritage form the basis of integrity in the country, both have the same DNA and should strive together for the common good of the nation.
According to Bhagwat, Indians have always worked for the wellbeing of others, one and all, and the word 'Hindu' is synonymous with the country's rich heritage, the ancestors and its varied culture, and "in this this context, every Indian is a Hindu for us".
"In tune with our great culture, which accepts all diverse opinions, we commit that there won't be disrespect for other faiths, but, for that we will have to ensure and think of dominance of India and not that of a particular faith as has been happening through appeasement or vote-bank politics for many years," he said.
While the bonding and bonhomie are inevitable for the progress of the nation and the motherland, Bhagwat called upon the saner voices among the Muslims to speak out against what he called the 'insanity' committed by some sections of the community, given the emerging geo-political developments in India's neighbourhood.
"They must firmly oppose the hardliners in the community. This could be a long drawn task that will have to be done with great care and efforts. It's like a tough, long test which we will have to pass. The quicker we begin, the lesser the damage to the society," Bhagwat pointed out.
Other speakers at the event included Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Vice-Chancellor of Kashmir Central University Lt. Gen. (Retd) Sayyad Ata Hussain, in the presence of GSPF President Anant Bhagwat, Secretary John Verghese and Coordinator Zafar Lari.
