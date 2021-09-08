Nashik reports 102 new Covid-19 cases, 02 deaths

Nashik: Nashik district on Wednseday detected at least 102 new cases of coronavirus, raising the tally of infections in the region to 4,06,287, a health official said.
"As many as 98 patients were discharged from hospitals, while 02 died of the infection during the day", he said, according to the news agency PTI.
"With this, the count of recoveries in Nashik district reached 3,96,759 and toll stood at 8,600", the official said.
Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,29,767 were from Nashik City, 1,54,220 from other parts of the district including 12,629 from Malegaon and 5,755 patients from outside the district taking treatment in the district, the administration said.
"A total of 24,89,652 swabs have been tested till date, of which 4,590 were examined during the day", the official added.
Maharashtra on the other hand reported 4,174 new coronavirus cases and 65 fresh fatalities on Wednesday, taking the tally of infections to 64,97,872 and the toll to 1,37,962, a health department official said.
The state government meanwhile clarified that fresh curbs or lockdown-like measures would be considered only if the demands for liquid medical oxygen (LMO) crosses 700 tonnes daily.
The fresh spike has raised apprehensions of more restrictions, especially with major festivals like the 10-day Ganeshotsav and Navratri round the corner.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.