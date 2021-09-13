Here’s why #AbbaJaan is trending on Twitter

Mumbai: Twitter trends highlight the mood of the nation. Today it is the turn of hash tag #AbbaJaan to set the social media site on fire.
It all started with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath making what his critics have claimed seemingly filthy, communal and clearly hateful reference to Abba Jaan – a term lovingly and respectfully used, though not necessarily, by Urdu speaking Muslims.
With this comments made ahead of the crucial state elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister has taken to new low the political discourse which is still to come out of “Miya Musharraf”, “Didi o Didi”, “Qabristan and Shamsan” and similar hateful comments earlier coined by PM Modi.
Soon after the video of Yogi Adityanath’s offensive comments were broadcast by the media, a number of Twitter users dug into their albums and took the social media site to post photos of their dads with the comments that in reality deserve “Abba Jaan” and “Hamare Abb Jaan” – making them top trending hashtags today.
Among them who have expressed their feelings for their "Abba Jaan" are top journalists, activists, commentators, filmmakers and others. Sample some of them:
My #AbbaJaan at his desk Delhi 1950s pic.twitter.com/nyJhy46ogH— Viji Venkatesh (@vijivenkatesh) September 13, 2021
My #AbbaJaan retired from the Indian Judiciary. Served the state as a Judge in some very difficult naxal infested areas upholding the law of the land . Learned to stand up for what is right and respect the law from him . Proud of you #AbbaJaan https://t.co/NjnBPVBBZR— Naghma Sahar (@NaghmaSahar) September 13, 2021
Here is my #AbbaJaan playing Holi with the Beatles. The Beatles and Me: In the Maharishi’s Ashram, 50 Years Ago https://t.co/wz8QKIGMOx— Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) September 13, 2021
ये मेरे अब्बू हैं जिन्हें कभी कभी प्यार से मैं पिताजी कहती हूँआपके अब्बू को देखने का मन है#HamareAbbaJaan pic.twitter.com/OdvHzo4RlY— Sayema (@_sayema) September 13, 2021
#HumareAbbaJaanAbbaJaan === Baba === Pitaji === Dad https://t.co/Z1MdbqXepL pic.twitter.com/uKkkh6tTxy— Amit Behere (@_amitbehere) September 13, 2021
#HamareAbbaJaan He taught us the value of truthfulness, honesty and above all humanity pic.twitter.com/5qfpzefwnc— Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) September 13, 2021
#HamareAbbaJaan pic.twitter.com/wwkebiRZPW— Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) September 13, 2021
#HamareAbbaJaan Ke Abbajan My Dada, IAS from the first batch of Independent India. He joined service as a Dy Collector in the 1920s. Made IAS in independent IndiaKhan Bhadur Syed Mohd Abbas Zaidi, Picture from LSE/Lawn Tennis.He partnered Ghaus Mohd in All India Tournaments pic.twitter.com/D33eT7r1wS— Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) September 13, 2021
Here’s my #AbbaJaan reading holy scripture.. when I count my blessings I count him twice .. pic.twitter.com/W1qWYn65Yc— Jagmeet singh (@jagmeet81) September 13, 2021
Yeh hain hamare marhoom AbbaJaan!#HamareAbbaJaan pic.twitter.com/dBtZjbe37e— Dr. Riz Ahmad (@RizwanAhmad1) September 13, 2021
I miss my Abbajaan. pic.twitter.com/4UOiEFLe4o— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 13, 2021
My #AbbaJaan is a 71 war veteran..he served the #IndianArmy with valour,honour and distinction for forty years as a soldier.Add another 5 years of training to become an officer at NDA
and IMA.He retired as the deputy chief of the Indian Army after 40 years of meritorious pic.twitter.com/BEtcGr5ppG— Saira Shah Halim سائرہ (@sairashahhalim) September 13, 2021
My #AbbaJaan is a 71 war veteran..he served the #IndianArmy with valour,honour and distinction for forty years as a soldier.Add another 5 years of training to become an officer at NDA
Abba Jaan with Beta jaan...Although he calls me Baba... #HamareAbbaJaan pic.twitter.com/RJ6Ukp13me— Darab Farooqui दाराब फारूक़ी داراب فاروقی (@darab_farooqui) September 13, 2021
'Abba Jaan' is such an endearing term. Seeing all these lovely 'my #AbbaJaan 'posts, I was overcome by emotions so I hugged my dad and said, "I love you, Abba Jaan". He turned around, smiled and said, "bolo kya chahiye, Beti jaan?"My dad has trust issues. — Sakshi (@MujeSakshiMaano) September 13, 2021
When I got admission in JMI in BSc (Hons) Maths no one was more proud than my Abba. Then, just as I turned eighteen he bought a ticket for my first train journey alone when I hadn't even asked him! #AbbaJaan— Ghazala Jamil (@hashiyaarai) September 12, 2021
Yeh #HamareAbbaJaan hain MashaAllah! *Did his Diploma in Mechanical Engg and joined Indian Railways.*Completed his BE Mechanical from AMU while working.*Educated one of his brothers - he did BA & double Masters from AMU*Educated his two nieces - they did Masters from AMU pic.twitter.com/gP9rkhHRmk— Tariq Qamar (@tariq22qamar) September 13, 2021
Love is the only counter for hate speech.#HamareAbbaJaan #AbbaJaan pic.twitter.com/Z0sGFMfzhG— ___Jeevi Kanksshi Agarwal (@kanksshi) September 13, 2021
