Here’s why #AbbaJaan is trending on Twitter

Twitter trends highlight the mood of the nation. Today it is the turn of hash tag #AbbaJaan to set the social media site on fire

Monday September 13, 2021 10:12 PM, ummid.com News Network

Abba Jaan

Mumbai: Twitter trends highlight the mood of the nation. Today it is the turn of hash tag #AbbaJaan to set the social media site on fire.

It all started with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath making what his critics have claimed seemingly filthy, communal and clearly hateful reference to Abba Jaan – a term lovingly and respectfully used, though not necessarily, by Urdu speaking Muslims.

With this comments made ahead of the crucial state elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister has taken to new low the political discourse which is still to come out of “Miya Musharraf”, “Didi o Didi”, “Qabristan and Shamsan” and similar hateful comments earlier coined by PM Modi.

Soon after the video of Yogi Adityanath’s offensive comments were broadcast by the media, a number of Twitter users dug into their albums and took the social media site to post photos of their dads with the comments that in reality deserve “Abba Jaan” and “Hamare Abb Jaan” – making them top trending hashtags today.

 

Among them who have expressed their feelings for their "Abba Jaan" are top journalists, activists, commentators, filmmakers and others. Sample some of them:


