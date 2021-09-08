MAH MCA CET 2021 Admit Card Released - Direct Link

MAH MCA CET 2021 Admit Card: The Maharashtra CET Cell has released the Hall Ticket, also known as Admit Card, of the students who have registered for MAH MCA CET 2021 on its official website mca2021.mahacet.org.
Maharashtra CET Cell had on Tuesday said MAH MCA CET 2021 this year will be held on September 15. MCA CET Hall Ticket is available for download on the official website.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mca2021.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the given link under the Notification section.
3. Enter application number and date of birth.
4. Click on the box marked as "I'm not a robot' and log-in to download your admit card.
Along with MCA CET, the Maharashtra CET Cell has also released the admit card of the students appearing for MAH-M.P.Ed.-CET 2021, MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed.(Four Year Integrated Course)-CET 2021, MAH-M.Arch-CET-2021 and MAH-M.HMCT-CET-2021 - all scheduled on September 15, 2021.
Students appearing for these exams on the designated exam date should note that Admit Card is a compulsory document. They are hence advised to check beforehand their hall ticket and admit card for any error well before the exam.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell had started receiving online application for MAH MCA CET 2021 from July 02, 2021. The last date of application was July 23, 2021.
Special provision for application was also provided from Aug 12 to 16, 2021 for the students who could not apply because of Covid-19 or other health concerns.
MAH MCA CET is conducted for admission to First Year/Direct Second Year (Separate Division & Lateral Entry) of Three- year full time Post Graduate Degree course in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in the Government, Govt. Aided, University Managed, University Departments and Unaided Institutes in the Maharashtra State.
