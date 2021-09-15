JEE Main Session 4 Result 2021: Full List of Toppers

JEE Main Session 4 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally declared the result of JEE Main Session 4 along with toppers and merit list around midnight today i.e Wednesday September 15, 2021 after a delay of a week.
According to the JEE Main result and merit list released by NTA at around 01:00 am today, a total of 18 students from different states of India have secured the top rank – All India Rank 1 (AIR 1).
Among the 18 toppers are two female students.
The 18 toppers are Gaurab Das, Vaibhav Vishal, Duggineni Venkata Paneesh, Siddhant Mukherjee, Ruchir Bansal, Amaiya Singhal, Mridul Agarwal, Komma Sharanya, Josyula Venkata Aditya, Atharva Abhijt Tambat, Kavya Chopra, Pasala Veera Siva, Kanchanpalli Rahul Naidu, Karanam Lokesh, Pulkit Goyal, Pal Aggarwal, Guramrit Singh and Anshul Verma.
The NTA also said a total of 44 students have secured 100 percentile.
1. Click here to go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. On the home page, click on violet color bar which is marked with "JEE (Main) 2021 4th Session NTA Score Paper 1 (BE/BTech)".
3. Enter Application Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin as you see in the box.
4. Click on "Submit" button to check your JEE score and rank.
Candidates should note that along with the result, NTA has also published the toppers list (merit list) and their names, cut off and rank list (AIR - All India Rank).
In view of the prevailing Covid-19, this year the JEE Main has been conducted in 4 sessions instead of two. The 4th session of JEE Main was held in 334 cities, whereas earlier the examination was held in 232 cities in August and September, 2021.
The NTA said this year the number of examination centres in each shift has been increased from 660 to 828.
The NTA had released on August 6 the result of JEE Main 3rd Session held in July, 2021.
Following the release of the JEE Main final result, cut off and, students rank and marks, IIT-K will now start registration for JEE Advanced 2021. Online registration for JEE Advanced was scheduled to start on September 11. It was however deferred because of the delay in JEE result.
