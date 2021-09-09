JEE Main May 2021 Result Live Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made the necessary changes in JEE Main official website ahead of the declaration of Session 4 May 2021 result.
Candidates meanwhile should also get ready for JEE Advanced 2021 which will be held on October 3.
Top 2.5 lakh students of JEE Main are eligible to register for JEE Advanced 2021. Those who won't qualify will go through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA counselling 2021) for seats in other central institutions such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other government-funded institutions.
12:00 pm The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released on the JEE official website jeemain.nta.nic.in the Final Answer Keys of JEE Main May 2021 (JEE Main 4th session) and is set to declare the result along with All India Rank (AIR) soon.
1. Click here to go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. On the home page, click on violet color bar which is marked with "JEE (Main) 2021 4th Session NTA Score Paper 1 (BE/BTech)".
3. Enter Application Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin as you see in the box.
4. Click on "Submit" button to check your JEE score and rank.
Candidates should note that along with the result, NTA will also publish the toppers list (merit list) and their names, cut off and rank list (AIR - All India Rank).
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had released on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in the Provisional Answer Key and Question Paper with Recorded Responses for Answer Key Challenge of JEE Main 4th attempt held in August and September, 2021.
In view of the prevailing Covid-19, this year the JEE Main has been conducted in 4 sessions instead of two. The 4th session of JEE Main was held in 334 cities, whereas earlier the examination was held in 232 cities.
The NTA said this year the number of examination centres in each shift has been increased from 660 to 828.
The NTA had released on August 6 the result of JEE Main 3rd Session held in July, 2021.
