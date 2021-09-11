JEE Advanced registration date 2021 changed

JEE Advanced: IIT Khargapur (IIT-K) which was scheduled to start the online registration for JEE Advanced from today i.e. Saturday September 11, 2021 has deferred the process due to delay in JEE Main Session 4 result.
In a notification released on JEE Advanced official website, IIT Khargapur said the registration for IIT Entrance Exam has been postponed till September 13 due to delay in JEE Main result declaration.
“Due to delay in publication in JEE (Main) 2021 results, the already announced date of registration for JEE (Advanced) 2021 stands postponed”, IIT Khargapur said.
The new registration schedule for JEE (Advanced) 2021 is as follows:
• Starting date of Registration: September 13, 2021 (Afternoon)
• Last date of Registration: September 19, 2021, 17:00 IST
• Last date of fee payment: September 20, 2021, 17:00 IST
• Starting date of Registration: September 13, 2021 (Afternoon)
• Last date of Registration: September 19, 2021, 17:00 IST
• Last date of fee payment: September 20, 2021, 17:00 IST
IIT Khargapur (IIT-K) had started on September 6, 2021 registration of Foreign national candidates (including OCI/PIO card holders) who have studied or are studying abroad 10+2 level or equivalent for JEE Advanced.
"Foreign nationals studying 10+2 in India will be able to register after September 13, as per the latest update", IIT K said.
IIT Khargapur (IIT-K) had earluer released “JEE Advanced 2021 Important” for the students willing to appear for the important exam along with Along with JEE Advanced 2021 schedule, IIT-K has also released dates of Architecture Aptitude Test – AAT 2021.
While JEE Advanced will be held on October 3, 2021, Architecture Aptitude Test will be held on October 18, 2021.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.