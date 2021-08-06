JEE Main April 2021 Result Live Updates: A total of 17 students have scored a 100 score in the JEE Main Session 3 result of which is declared today, teh NTA said.
1. KARANAM LOKESH
2. DUGGINENI VENKATA PANEESH
3. PASALA VEERA SIVA
1. KARANAM LOKESH
2. DUGGINENI VENKATA PANEESH
3. PASALA VEERA SIVA
4. KANCHANAPALLI RAHUL NAIDU
5. VAIBHAV VISHAL
6. ANSHUL VERMA
7. RUCHIR BANSAL
8. PRAVAR KATARIA
9. HARSH
10. ANMOL
11. GAURAB DAS
12. POLU LAKSHMI SAI LOKESH REDDY
13. MADUR ADARSH REDDY
14. VELAVALI VENKATA KARTHIKEYA SAI VYDHIK
15. JOSYULA VENKATA ADITYA
16. PAL AGGARWAL
17. AMAIYA SINGHAL
4. KANCHANAPALLI RAHUL NAIDU
5. VAIBHAV VISHAL
6. ANSHUL VERMA
7. RUCHIR BANSAL
8. PRAVAR KATARIA
9. HARSH
10. ANMOL
11. GAURAB DAS
12. POLU LAKSHMI SAI LOKESH REDDY
13. MADUR ADARSH REDDY
14. VELAVALI VENKATA KARTHIKEYA SAI VYDHIK
15. JOSYULA VENKATA ADITYA
16. PAL AGGARWAL
17. AMAIYA SINGHAL
09:50 pm: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared today i.e. Friday August 06, 2021 the result of Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) April Session conducted in the month of July.
Once declared, JEE Main result is available on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA had on August 5 released the Question Papers, OMR Sheet of candidates and final Answer Keys of JEE Main April.
1. Click here to go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. On the home page, click on violet color bar which is marked with "JEE (Main) 2021 April Session NTA Score Paper 1 (BE/BTech)".
3. Enter Application Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin as you see in the box.
4. Click on "Submit: button to check your JEE score and rank.
1. Click here to go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. On the home page, click on violet color bar which is marked with "JEE (Main) 2021 April Session NTA Score Paper 1 (BE/BTech)".
3. Enter Application Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin as you see in the box.
4. Click on "Submit: button to check your JEE score and rank.
Candidates should note that along with the result, NTA will also publish the toppers list (merit list) and their names, cut off and rank list (AIR - All India Rank).
1. Candidates shall be offered admission based on their choices and All India Rank of JEE (Main) 2021 through Seat Allocation Process to be announced later by CSAB/JoSAA.
2. Candidates who will qualify the exam by meeting the required cut-off will become eligible to appear for JEE Advanced and for admission into NITs, IITs, and CFTIs. JEE Advanced will be conducted on October 3, 2021.
3. Panchajanya Dey from Rahara Ramkrishna Mission topped WBJEE 2021 the result of which was declared today. Dey had secured 99.99 percentile in the JEE Main 2021 Session 1 which was held in February and was effectively one of the JEE Main 2021 toppers as well.
The NTA is conducting JEE in 04 sessions. It had conducted JEE Main February Session on February 23, 24, 25 and 26, 2021. JEE Main Session March 2021 was held on March 15,16,17 and 18, 2021.
On the other hand, JEE Main April Session was scheduled to be held on April 27, 28, 29 and 30, the 4th and final session of the year was supposed to be conducted on May 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28.
JEE Main April and May sessions were however postponed and rescheduled in July and Aug/Sept respectively because of Covid-19.
While JEE Main April session was held on July 20, 22, 25, and 27, JEE Main May session will be held for both B.Tech and B.Arch aspirants on August 26, 27, and 31 and on September 1, 2, 2021.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.