MHT CET 2021 Admita Card: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) has released on its official website mhtcet2021.mahacet.org the Hall Ticket, also called as Admit Card, of the candidates who have regsitered for MHT CET September 2021 Examination.
The CET Cell has released admit card of the students appearing for PCM group. For those appearing in PCB, admit card will be released shortly.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Click on download admit card for PCM group.
3. Login using ID and Password.
4. Your Hall Ticket and MHT CET 2021 Admit Card should appear on screen. Download and take a printout.
Candidates registered for MHT CET 2021 should check their name, photograph and other details correctly printed on the hall ticket. They should also check MHT CET Date, Time, Shift, name and address of MHT CET Exam Center clearly mentioned in the admit card.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra had started receiving online application through its website mhtcet2021.mahacet.org for MHT CET 2021 from June 08, 2021. This was done even as the CET date was not finalised.
The Maharashtra CET Cell had in February released detailed syllabus in PDF exam pattern, marking scheme and subject-wise distribution of marks.
MHT CET this year will be held from 20 September 2021 to 01 October 2021 in multiple shifts. The CET cell uses the normalisation method to calculate the score of students in transparent and fair manner. The same document also explains how MHT CET percentile is calculated.
MHT CET 2021 will be conducted in Online Mode and for PCB (Physics, Chmeistry and Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chmeistry and Mathematics) separately. MHT CET first phase will be of PCB (Physics, Chmeistry and Biology) and the second phase will be of PCM (Physics, Chmeistry and Mathematics).
The Maharshtra CET Cell had earlier provided special registration window from August 12 to 16, 2021 for those who could not register due to Covid-19 or any other reason. During this period already registered candidated were allowed to edit and make correction in their application.
