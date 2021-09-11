MHT CET 2021: Score Normalization Method published

MHT CET 2021: The Maharashtra CET Cell Friday published on its official website mhtcet2021.mahacet.org “Document on Normalization” to calculate the score of students who will be appearing for MHT CET 2021.
Direct link to download Document of Normalization in PDF
MHT CET this year will be held from 20 September 2021 to 01 October 2021 in multiple shifts. The CET cell uses the normalisation method to calculate the score of students in transparent and fair manner. The same document also explains how MHT CET percentile is calculated.
“MHTCET will be conducting examinations on multiple shifts. The candidates will be given different sets of questions in every shift and it is quite possible that in spite of all efforts of maintaining equivalence among various question papers, the difficulty level of these question papers administered in different shifts may not be exactly the same.
"In order to overcome such a situation, Normalization Method will be used to ensure that candidates are neither benefitted nor disadvantaged due to the difficulty level of the examination”, Maharashtra CET Cell said.
“The process of Normalization is an established practice for comparing candidate scores across multi shift papers and is similar to those being adopted in other large educational selection tests conducted in India”, the CET Cell said.
Percentile scores are scores based on the relative performance of all those who appear for the examination. Basically, the marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.
The Percentile Score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored EQUAL TO OR BELOW (same or lower raw scores) that particular Percentile in that examination.
Therefore the topper (highest score) of each session will get the same Percentile of 100 which is desirable. The marks obtained in between the highest and lowest scores are also converted to appropriate Percentiles.
The Percentile score will be the Normalized Score for the examination (instead of the raw marks of the candidate).
The Percentile Scores will be calculated up to 7 decimal places to avoid bunching effect and reduce ties.
Students who have appeared for MHT CET 2021 should note that their "admit card" will be released soon on "MHT CET official website".
MHT CET 2021 will be conducted in Online Mode and for PCB (Physics, Chmeistry and Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chmeistry and Mathematics) separately. MHT CET first phase will be of PCB (Physics, Chmeistry and Biology) and the second phase will be of PCM (Physics, Chmeistry and Mathematics).
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.