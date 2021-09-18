DTE Maha Post SSC Diploma 2021 CAP Round 1 Allotment Today - Direct Link

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Polytechnic CAP Round 1 Allotment 2021: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra is set to publish on its official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Saturday September 18, 2021 the result of CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment of the students seeking admission in First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical and Polytechnic Courses in Engineering/Technology for the year 2021-22.
1. Click here to go to Admission Page: dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on Registered Candidate Login and Enter your Application ID starting with DEN21 and Date of Birth to login.
3. Click on the appropriate link to check CAP Round 1 Allotment and name of the college allotted to you.
1. Click here to go to Admission Page: dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on Registered Candidate Login and Enter your Application ID starting with DEN21 and Date of Birth to login.
3. Click on the appropriate link to check CAP Round 1 Allotment and name of the college allotted to you.
Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has not mentioned any confirmed time for the release of CAP Round 1 result today. However as the last date of Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form is up to 05.00 PM on September 16, the result will be hence published any time by today evening.
Candidates should also note that the seat will be allotted to students based on the options and preferences made by the students and subject to seat availability and merit.
Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) had earlier started from September 13, 2021 CAP Round 1 Option Form filling and confirmation for admission in First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical and Polytechnic Courses in Engineering/Technology for the year 2021-22.
Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 12, 2021.
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: September 13, 2021.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: September 13 to 16, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round I: September 18, 2021.
Accepting the offered seat by the Candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I: September 19 to 22, 2021.
CAP Round 2 will begin with display display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II on September 24, 2021.
Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 12, 2021.
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: September 13, 2021.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: September 13 to 16, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round I: September 18, 2021.
Accepting the offered seat by the Candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I: September 19 to 22, 2021.
CAP Round 2 will begin with display display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II on September 24, 2021.
DTE Maharashtra had released on its official website poly21.dtemaharashtra.gov.in Final Merit List of the students who have registered for Admission to First Year Post SSC Diploma in Technical and Polytechnic Courses in Engineering,Technology for the year 2021-22 on September 12, 2021 - a day ahead of the original schedule.
The Provisional Merit List of the students seeking admission in Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma was released on September 9, 2021.
Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.