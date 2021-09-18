Govern Afghanistan with true spirit of Islam: Indian Muslim NGO to Taliban

New Delhi: Jamiat Ulama e Hind, one of the largest Non-Government Organisations (NGO) of Muslims in India Saturday asked the Taliban to work for all sections of the Afghan society and provide a fair and gracious government in the war-torn country.
Jamiat Ulama e Hind in its National Working Committee held in New Delhi Saturday also asked the new rulers of Afghanistan to respect the human rights of the people in the light of true Islamic values and tradition of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).
"The Working Committee expressed the hope that the new masters of the country Taliban, who freed the country from the foreign intervention after decades long of struggle and huge sacrifices, would respect the human rights of people in the light of Islamic values and the Prophet’s traditions and would do justice with all sections of the Afghan society and treat them fairly and graciously", Jamiat Ulama e Hind said in its resolution passed today.
"The Jamiat also hoped that the new rulers would establish good relations with all countries in the region, especially with India which has centuries-old cultural and civilization relations with Afghanistan", the Jamiat said.
The Jamiat reminded the Taliban that India has played a very important role in making the new Afghanistan, as evidenced by the modern building of the Afghan Parliament, development projects across the country and national highways.
"In this context, it would be in the interest of both the countries to make serious efforts in keeping bilateral ties intact", the Jamiat said.
"It would also provide relief to the people of Afghanistan who have been living in the shadow of civil war for the last forty years; they can breathe now in free air and would remain safe from all kinds of external threats", the Jamiat said.
Earlier, the Jamiat Working Committee unanimously elected Maulana Mahmood Madani as its President till the end of the current term.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.