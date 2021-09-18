TN MDS Admission 2021: Track your application here

Tamil Nadu MDS Admission 2021: The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu, has opened the window to track application for the candidates who have applied for MDS (MDSGQ and MDSMQ PG Dental Courses) for the year 2021-22.
1. Click here to go to the official website: tnhealth.tn.gov.in.
2. Click on 'Track Your Application for MDS course 2021-2022 session'.
3. Select the course applied for and enter Application Number.
4. Enter Your Date of Birth.
5. Click on Submit button to track your application.
1. Click here to go to the official website: tnhealth.tn.gov.in.
2. Click on 'Track Your Application for MDS course 2021-2022 session'.
3. Select the course applied for and enter Application Number.
4. Enter Your Date of Birth.
5. Click on Submit button to track your application.
TN Medical Selection Committee and Health Department had started application process for admission to MDS PG Dental course for 2021-2022 session in Tamil Nadu Government Medical Colleges, Government seats in Self-Financing Medical Colleges affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R Medical University on August 19, 2021.
Last date of application was August 24 whereas the last date of fees payment was August 26, 2021.
TN Medical Selection Committee has not yet published the rank list and counselling schedule, though it had earlier said the rank list will be published on August 30, 2021.
"The Rank list will be drawn based on marks obtained in NEET MDS 2021 and the additional weightage marks awarded to eligible in-service category candidates who have qualified in NEET MDS 2021 and as per the existing norms", TN Health said in the admission notification.
"There will be four rounds of online counseling i.e., Round -1 Round -2, Mop-up and Stray vacancy round. (Extended mop up will be conducted, if time permits)", it said.
"Filling up of Stray Vacancy will be conducted by the respective Self Financing Colleges from the merit list being furnished by Selection Committee. If it is found that any seats have been allotted in the Stray Vacancy Round in disregard of the Merit List, appropriate action will be taken against the erring parties", it said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.