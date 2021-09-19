Charanjit Singh Channi to be the first Dalit CM of Punjab

Chandigarh: The suspense over the successor to Amarinder Singh ended on Sunday with Congress President Sonia Gandhi clearing the name of Dalit cabinet minister Charanjit Singh Channi as the next Punjab Chief Minister.
Channi, who was the Technical Educational and Industrial Training Minister in the Amarinder Singh cabinet, was, for quite some time, a hard critic of the Chief Minister.
His appointment was announced by state party in charge Harish Rawat on Twitter.
"It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Sh. #CharanjitSinghChanni has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab", Rawat said.
It is learnt that the new-appointed leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) is meeting Governor Banwarilal Purohit to stake claim to form the new government.
The 48-year-old Channi has also been Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly during the Parkash Singh Badal-led Akali-BJP government.
Outgoing Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday greeted Charanjit Singh Channi, who is going to be the next Chief Minister of the state.
"My best wishes to Charanjit Singh Channi. I hope he's able to keep the border state of Punjab safe and protect our people from the growing security threat from across the border," said Amarinder Singh in a tweet.
Senior Congress leader Amarinder Singh on Saturday resigned from his post as the Chief Minister of Punjab after months of political tussle, saying he stepped down as he felt 'humiliated'.
