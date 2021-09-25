31 Muslims crack UPSC 2020 Civil Services Exam, 03 among top 100

[UPSC 2020 Topper Shubham Kumar.]
UPSC Civil Services Result 2020: A total of 31 Muslims have cracked the Civil Services Exam (CSE), also known as IAS exam, the result of which was declared late in the night Friday.
This is another dismal performance of Muslim candidates when just 31 Muslims have made to the final list of candidates who will join the civil services cadre.
In 2019, 42 Muslims had cracked the exam whereas in 2018 just 27 Muslims had made it to the final result.
Among the 31 Muslims who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam this year 03 – Sadaf Choudhary (rank 23), Faizan Ahmed (rank 58) and Dheenah Dastageer (rank 63), are in top 100 the list of which was released on the official website upsc.gov.in in PDF.
Also among the UPSC toppers are Ria Dabi, sister of 2018 UPSC Civil Service topper, Tina Dabi. Ria Dabi has secured 15th rank in the UPSC 2020 exams.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the results of exams held in 2020. A total of 761 candidates have been recommended by the Union Public Service Commission for appointment in the bureaucracy of the country.
[Iqbal Rasool of Kupwara, Kashmir.]
Shubham Kumar, a resident of Katihar district of Bihar, has emerged as the UPSC 2020 topper. Kumar has done civil engineering from IIT Bombay and hails from Katihar in Bihar.
Apart from Shubham, Jagriti Awasthi and Ankita Jain have secured the second and third positions respectively in the Civil Services Examination.
1) Sadaf Choudhary (Rank 23)
2) Faizan Ahmed (Rank 58)
3) Dheenah Dastageer ((Rank 63)
4) Md Manzar Hussain (Rank 125)
5) Shahid Ahmed (Rank 129)
6) Shahansah K S (Rank 142)
7) Mohammad Aaquib (Rank 203)
8) Shahnaz I (Rank 217)
9) Waseem Ahmad Bhat (Rank 225)
10) Bushara Bano (Rank 234)
11) Md Haris Sumair (Rank 270)
12) Altamash Ghazi (Rank 282)
13) Ahmed H.Choudhury (Rank 283)
14 ) Sara Ashraf (Rank 316)
15 ) Mohibullah Ansari (Rank 389)
16) Aneez S (Rank 403)
17) Zeba Khan (Rank 423)
18) Faisal Raza (Rank 447)
19) S Mohammed Yakub (Rank 450)
20) Sabeel Poovakundil (Rank 470)
21) Rehan Khatri (Rank 478)
22) Mohd Javed A (Rank 493)
23) Altap Mahd. Shaikh (Rank 545)
24) Khan Aasim Kifayat (Rank 558)
25) Syed Zahed Ali (Rank 569)
26) Shakeerahmed Tondikhan (Rank 583)
27) Mohamed Riswin (Rank 589)
28) Muhammad Sahid (Rank 597)
29) Iqbal Rasool Dar (Rank 611)
30) Amir Bashir (Rank 625)
31) Majid Iqbal Khan (Rank 738)
1) Sadaf Choudhary (Rank 23)
2) Faizan Ahmed (Rank 58)
3) Dheenah Dastageer ((Rank 63)
4) Md Manzar Hussain (Rank 125)
5) Shahid Ahmed (Rank 129)
6) Shahansah K S (Rank 142)
7) Mohammad Aaquib (Rank 203)
8) Shahnaz I (Rank 217)
9) Waseem Ahmad Bhat (Rank 225)
10) Bushara Bano (Rank 234)
11) Md Haris Sumair (Rank 270)
12) Altamash Ghazi (Rank 282)
13) Ahmed H.Choudhury (Rank 283)
14 ) Sara Ashraf (Rank 316)
15 ) Mohibullah Ansari (Rank 389)
16) Aneez S (Rank 403)
17) Zeba Khan (Rank 423)
18) Faisal Raza (Rank 447)
19) S Mohammed Yakub (Rank 450)
20) Sabeel Poovakundil (Rank 470)
21) Rehan Khatri (Rank 478)
22) Mohd Javed A (Rank 493)
23) Altap Mahd. Shaikh (Rank 545)
24) Khan Aasim Kifayat (Rank 558)
25) Syed Zahed Ali (Rank 569)
26) Shakeerahmed Tondikhan (Rank 583)
27) Mohamed Riswin (Rank 589)
28) Muhammad Sahid (Rank 597)
29) Iqbal Rasool Dar (Rank 611)
30) Amir Bashir (Rank 625)
31) Majid Iqbal Khan (Rank 738)
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.