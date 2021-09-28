Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2021: Documents Check List published

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2021: State Common Entrance Cell Maharashtra on Monday September 27, 2021 published check list of documents required for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS and other undergraduate courses in medical and health sciences through NEET UG 2021.
1. Admit Card of NEET UG 2021
2. Copy of online application form filled on www.mahacet.org.
3. NEET UG 2021 Mark sheet
4. Nationality and Domicile certificates issued by concerned authorities
5. HSC or equivalent exam mark sheet
6. SSC or equivalent exam passing certificate
7. Aadhar Card
8. Medical; fitness certificate
Along with the above compulsory documents candidates under reserved categories are required to submit additional documents the list of which can be found here:
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling – List of Documents
While releasing the list of documents required for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling, the CET Cell also said that there will be common counselling for admission to Health Science course in all Government, Corporation, Government Aided, Government Unaided, Minority Institutions on the basis of the NEET UG 2021 Merit List.
“All candidates are required to upload original certificates at the time of registration and the same original documents shall be submitted at the time of admission to the allotted college”, the CET Cell said.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted NEET UG 2021 on September 12, 2021. It is however yet to declare the result. As per the routine practice, the NTA will first publish NEET Answer Keys and then the result of the important entrance test.
Candidates should also note that Maharashtra CET Cell has made active the link on its official website which will be used for UG Medical Admission Counselling 2021. Detailed counselling notification along with complete schedule and dates will be releases soon.
