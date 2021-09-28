WBJEE Counselling 2021 for JEE Main, B Arch begins

WBJEE 2021: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has started from today i.e. Tuesday September 28, 2021 online registration for students who will be seeking admission in West Bengal colleges of engineering and architecture through JEE Main.
1. Click here to go to the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.
2. Click on Registration and Choice for JEE (Main) and Architecture seats on the bottom of the home page.
3. Sign-in if you have already registered OR click on New Candidate Registration.
4. Read the consent and click on “I Agree” button to proceed.
5. Select type of registration, enter WBJEE roll number and complete registration.
Students who have JEE Main 2021 rank will be required to pay Rs 500 as counselling fees and students with WBJEE 2021 ranks will be required to pay Rs 300. Students registering for architecture courses must have qualified the NATA to be eligible for the counselling.
Registration, payment of registration fee, Choice filling: September 28 to 30, 2021
1st round of seat allotment result: October 04, 2021
Payment of Seat acceptance fee, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (If upgradation choice = NO): October 4 to 09, 2021
2nd round of seat allotment result: October 13, 2021
Payment of Seat acceptance fee (Fresh allottees), reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission, and withdrawal by the candidate: October 22 to 26, 2021.
Opting for Mop-Up round, payment of Mop-Up round fee, Choice filling: November 01 to 04, 2021
Choice locking for Mop-up round: November 03 to 04, 2021
Mop-Up round seat allotment result: November 08, 2021
Payment of Seat acceptance fee, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission: November 09 to 11, 2021
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) had earlier completed the counselling for admission in various courses through WBJEE 2021 rank on September 11, 2021.
