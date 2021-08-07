WBJEE 2021 Counselling Date and Schedule Released

WBJEE 2021 Counselling: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) Friday released WBJEE 2021 Counselling date and schedule on its official website wbjeeb.nic.in.
According to the schedule released by WBJEEB, Online Registration, payment of registration fee, Choice filling will start on Friday August 13, 2021.
The last date of registration for WBJEE Counselling has been fixed as August 16, 2021, candidates should note.
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has also released the "WBJEE 2021 Seat Allotment schedule", WBJEE Mop up round dates along with the counselling notification.
"WBJEE counselling" starts with the declaration of result. WBJEE 2021 result was declared on Friday August 6.
Registration, payment of registration fee, Choice filling: August 13 to 16, 2021.
1st round of seat allotment result: August 19, 2021
Payment of Seat acceptance fee, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (if the candidate desires). Withdrawal by the candidate: August 20 to 24, 2021
2nd round of seat allotment result: August 27, 2021.
Payment of Seat acceptance fee for Round 2, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (if the candidate desires). Withdrawal by the candidate: August 27 to September 02, 2021.
Opting for Mop-Up round, payment of Mop-Up round fee, Choice filling: September 06 to 08, 2021.
Mop-Up round seat allotment result: September 11, 2021.
Payment of Seat acceptance fee for Mop up round, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission. Withdrawal by the candidate: September 11 to 15, 2021
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) had conducted on July 17, 2021 WBJEE in offline mode. Online application for the exam was started on February 23. The last date of application was March 23.
Close to 1 lakh students had appeared for the exam held following strict Covid-19 norms.
WBJEE is the common entrance examination for admission in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses.
For more details on WBJEE counselling, seat matrix and other important details candidates can download “Information Bulletin WBJEE 2021” from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.
