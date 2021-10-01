BCECE 2021 Admit Card released on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE 2021) Admit Card: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released on its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in today i.e. Thursday September 30, 2021 Admit Card of the candidates who have registered for the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
2. In the Download Section of the home page, click on "Download Admit Card of BCECE - 2021"
3. On the new page, Click on "Admit Card".
4. Enter E mail Address and Password.
5. Click on Submit to download BCECE and BCECE [LE] 2021 Admit Card.
In case of any error in the admit card, candidates can apply for correction between October 1 to 4, 2021.
Candidates should note, Online registration for BCECE 2021 was started on August 15 whereas the last date of application was September 05, 2021. According to the BCECE 2021 Time Table, the exam will be held on October 09 and 10, 2021.
BCECE 2021 Agriculture Science and BCECE (LE) 2021 will be held on October 9, 2021 whereas BCECE 2021 P.C.M.B. will be held on October 10, 2021.
Candidates who have registered for Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination 2021 can also download BCECE 2021 Brochure to check BCECE 2021 Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Eligibility Criteria, Number of seats in different universities and colleges, list of available courses and other details from the BCECE website.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is constituted under Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act, 1995 . It conducts competitive examinations every year for admissions in various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the Institutions of the state of Bihar.
