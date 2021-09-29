NEET PG Result 2021 announced, Check on nbe.edu.in

NEET PG 2021 Result: The National Board of Examination (NBE) has published on its official website nbe.edu.in the Individual Score of the candidates who have cracked the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Post Graduate) - NEET PG 2021.
1. Click on the link mentioned here to go to the official website: nbe.edu.in.
2. Click on the button on home page marked with "NEET PG 2021 Results" on the home page.
3. NTA NEET PG 2021 result sheet in 507 pages will open in PDF
4. Check your name and score.
NBE had conducted the NEET PG 2021 exam on September 11, 2021 after multiple delays. The counselling process for admission will start soon.
The cut off scores this year for general category is 302 out of 800, for SC/ST/OBC category is 265 out of 800 and for UR-PWD category is 283 out of 800. The minimum qualifying/ eligibility criteria is 50 percentile for general category students, 40 percentile for SC/ST/OBC and 45 percentile for UR-PWD.
National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - Post Graduate (NEET - PG) is conducted for Admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma Courses - 2021 session as well as for admission to Post MBBS DNB and NBE Diploma Courses - 2021 session.
