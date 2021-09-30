Expo 2020 Dubai: 11 women to share their inspiring experiences

Dubai: Expo 2020 Dubai will host a number of influential women from across the globe who specialise in various sectors as part of the ‘Visions and Journeys’ initiative.
The sessions will take place at the Women’s Pavilion and will be part of Expo 2020’s commitment to highlight women and gender balance related topics. The sessions will be held throughout the period of Expo 2020.
Expo Dubai October 2021 will witness eleven women figures, including ministers, international officials and first ladies. Speakers will include:
Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary-General of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie; Natasa Pilide, Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry; Ndeye Saly Diop Dieng, Minister of Women, Family and Gender of Senegal; Simonetta Di Pippo, Director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs; Erika Mouynes, Minister of Foreign Affairs in Panama; Dr. Ferencz Orsolya, Ministerial Commissioner for Space Research in Hungary; Ms. Fazna Ahmed, First Lady of the Maldives; and Marie-Celine Zialo, Minister for Youth, Sports & Family in Seychelles.
Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary-General of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie; Natasa Pilide, Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry; Ndeye Saly Diop Dieng, Minister of Women, Family and Gender of Senegal; Simonetta Di Pippo, Director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs; Erika Mouynes, Minister of Foreign Affairs in Panama; Dr. Ferencz Orsolya, Ministerial Commissioner for Space Research in Hungary; Ms. Fazna Ahmed, First Lady of the Maldives; and Marie-Celine Zialo, Minister for Youth, Sports & Family in Seychelles.
Giving details of the event, Shamsa Saleh, Secretary-General of the UAE Gender Balance Council, said:
"The ‘Visions and Journeys’ sessions serve as an important platform for knowledge exchange between female figures and visitors during Expo 2020 as well as aligning with the broader themes and goals of the global event. The speakers will share their inspiring experiences in the hope that this will provide learning opportunities for aspiring women. Across the years, women have inspired societies around the world with their capabilities, therefore, every effort should be made to empower women and provide them with the right ingredients for success."
"The ‘Visions and Journeys’ sessions serve as an important platform for knowledge exchange between female figures and visitors during Expo 2020 as well as aligning with the broader themes and goals of the global event. The speakers will share their inspiring experiences in the hope that this will provide learning opportunities for aspiring women. Across the years, women have inspired societies around the world with their capabilities, therefore, every effort should be made to empower women and provide them with the right ingredients for success."
After it opens in October, Expo 2020 will run for 173 consecutive days and will attract more than 200 international participants, including 192 countries, with estimates of 25 million visitors attending the event.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.