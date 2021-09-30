Kerala PG Dental 2021: Registration starts

Kerala PG Dental 2021: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government of Kerala has started through its official website cee.kerala.gov.in online registration for Kerala PG Dental 2021, Kerala NEET (MDS) 2021.
Candidates seeking admission in PG Dental course, MDS, should note the online registration has started today i.e. Thursday September 30, 2021. The last date of application and registration is fixed as October 05, 2021.
Candidates should note that there are 05 steps involved in the registration for Kerala MDS Counselling 2021. They are:
1. Online Registration
2. Fill Application
3. Pay Application Fee
4. Upload Image & Certificates
5. Option Registration and Print Acknowledgement Page
1. Click here to go to the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click o Registration link given on right side of the home page.
3. Read all the instructions carefully and click on 4-point declaration.
4. Click on “Proceed for Registration”
5. Enter NEET roll no, date of birth, NEET application ID and access code as you see in the box.
6. Click on submit button and complete the registration process.
Kerala MDS counselling started today after National Board of Examination (NBE) declared NEET PG 2021 result. NBE had conducted the NEET PG 2021 exam on September 11, 2021 after multiple delays.
The cut off scores this year for general category is 302 out of 800, for SC/ST/OBC category is 265 out of 800 and for UR-PWD category is 283 out of 800. The minimum qualifying/ eligibility criteria are 50 percentile for general category students, 40 percentile for SC/ST/OBC and 45 percentile for UR-PWD.
