CUET UG 2022: Registration begins today @cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to start today i.e. Saturday April 02, 2022 online registration for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG.
CUET UG will be conducted for all admissions in Undergraduate (UG) courses run by various Central Universities of the country.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in
2. Click on the link for online CUET application form
3. Read carefully the given instructions before proceeding
4. Fill the form and submit
Candidates who wish to appear for CUET 2022 should note that NTA has not mentioned yet the last date of application though it is starting receiving applications from today i.e. Saturday April 02, 2022.
The NTA has also not announced the date of exam. It has however said CUET UG will be conducted on multiple days in two shifts, depending on the number of candidates and languages/tests taken by them.
Regarding the exam and test pattern, the NTA said the paper will include three sections – Section I, Section II and Section III. Section I will have two sub-sections – Section IA and Section IIB.
“A Candidate can choose a maximum of any 3 languages from Section IA and Section IB taken together", the NTA said.
"However, the third language chosen needs to be in lieu of 6th domain specific Subject chosen by the candidate - as applicable (so the maximum number of tests to be taken remains 9 only i.e. 2 Languages+6 Domain Specific Subjects+1 General Test OR 3 Languages+5 Domain Specific Subjects+1 General Test: flexibility being provided to help a candidate apply for many Universities depending on their eligibility conditions)", it added.
On eligibility criteria of CUET that will also be applicabe for UG admission in Delhi University too, NTA said anyone who has passed class 12 exams can take the common entrance test.
Candidates are advised to visit the NTA CUET (UG) 2022 official website cuet.samarth.ac.in (available from 02.04.2022) for latest updates regarding the Examination.
