NEET UG 2022 Registration Starts Today - Direct Link

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) [NEET UG 2022]: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started from today i.e. Wednesday April 06, 2022 through its official website neet.nta.nic.in Online Registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) [NEET UG 2022].
Candidates should note that the official website for NEET 2022 is live and running. Registration window along with detailed Information Brochure and other important details relating to the medical entrance exam have also been made available online.
As per the notification released by NTA, NEET this year will be held on Sunday July 17, 2022.
Candidates should note that the online application has started today and will continue till May 06, 2022 up to 11:50 PM. Last date of fees payment is May 07 2022 up to 11:50 PM.
1. Click here to go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "Registration for NEET (UG) 2022" on the home page.
3. Read the instructions carefully, click on the Checkbox given below the new page and click to proceed.
4. Carefully fill up the form and proceed and pay the fee through Online Mode.
1. Click here to go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "Registration for NEET (UG) 2022" on the home page.
3. Read the instructions carefully, click on the Checkbox given below the new page and click to proceed.
4. Carefully fill up the form and proceed and pay the fee through Online Mode.
NEET (UG) – 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati,
Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) is conducted for admission to First Year MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS and other Medical Courses by National Testing Agency (NTA).
The NTA has not yet announced the date to release NEET 2022 Admit Card. NEET admit card, also called as Hall Ticket, however is published at least 15 days before the exam.
Candidates should note that Centre, Date, and Shift of NEET (UG) - 2022 Examination will be as indicated on Admit Card.
Candidates should also download NEET Information Brochure to know other important dates, NEET syllabus, exam pattern, marking and scoring method etc.
The NTA had conducted on Sunday September 12 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) in 2021. NEET UG 2021 result was declared on November 1. The exam and declaration of result in 2021 were delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.