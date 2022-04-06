TS EAMCET (2022) Registration Begins - Direct Link to Apply

TS EAMCET 2022 Registration: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started from today i.e. Wednesday April 06, 2022 Online Registration and application process for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test 2022 (TS EAMCET 2022) through its official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
Candidates appearing for TS EAMCET 2022 should note that the last date of application has been fixed as May 28, 2022.
The Telangana EAMCET is a state level common entrance test (CET), conducted for selecting candidates for admissions to undergraduate Engineering, Agriculture and Medical courses in the government and private colleges located in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
1. Click here to go to official website: eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
2. Click on Step 1 to Pay the Registration Fees
3. Click on Fill Online Application
4. Follow the instruction and submit registration form
5. Take a printout
Candidates can apply online for the computer-based tests from April 6 to May 28 without late fee.
A candidate appearing for both E and AM streams will have to pay Rs 1,600 while the same for SC/ST and physically handicapped candidates is fixed at Rs 800.
As per the notification, general candidates will have to pay registration fee of Rs 800 for Engineering (E) stream or Agriculture and Medical (AM) stream while the fee for SC/ST and physically handicapped candidates will be Rs 400.
As per the exam dates released by JNTU-H, the entrance test for Agriculture and Pharmacy will be held on July 14 and 15 whereas the test for admission into Engineering courses will be held on July 18, 19 and 20.
TS EAMCET on July 14, 18 and 19 will be held in two sessions (9 a.m. to 12 noon and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.) while on July 15 and 20, there will be only one session (9 a.m. to 12 noon). The Hall Ticket (Admit Card) for the test will be released on June 25, 2022.
Candidates should note that TSEAMCET will be conducted in online mode, and the duration of the exam will be 3 hours. Students who have passed Class 12 or Intermediate exam are eligible to appear in EAMCET.
TSEAMCET syllabus includes subjects like Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics. Besides other languages, students will also be able to write the test in Urdu, the exam notification said.
Last year, about 2.5 lakh students appeared for the EAMCET exam across the state.
A total of 1,21,480 candidates qualified in Engineering stream and 73,070 candidates qualified in Agriculture and Medical (pharmacy) stream.
The pass percentage in Engineering stream was 82.08 per cent while in A&M stream, 98.48 per cent students qualified.
