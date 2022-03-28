TS EAMCET 2022: Registration begins on April 6, Read Notification

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU-H) on Monday issued notification for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET), 2022.
Candidates can apply online for the computer-based tests from April 6 to May 28 without late fee.
As per the notification, general candidates will have to pay registration fee of Rs 800 for Engineering (E) stream or Agriculture and Medical (AM) stream while the fee for SC/ST and physically handicapped candidates will be Rs 400.
A candidate appearing for both E and AM streams will have to pay Rs 1,600 while the same for SC/ST and physically handicapped candidates is fixed at Rs 800.
The JNTUH, on behalf of Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE), conducts TS EAMCET for entry into professional colleges.
As per the exam dates released by JNTU-H, the entrance test for Agriculture and Pharmacy will be held on July 14 and 15 whereas the test for admission into Engineering courses will be held on July 18, 19 and 20.
TS EAMCET on July 14, 18 and 19 will be held in two sessions (9 a.m. to 12 noon and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.) while on July 15 and 20, there will be only one session (9 a.m. to 12 noon).
Candidates should note that TSEAMCET will be conducted in online mode, and the duration of the exam will be 3 hours. Students who have passed Class 12 or Intermediate exam are eligible to appear in EAMCET.
TSEAMCET syllabus includes subjects like Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics. Besides other languages, students will also be able to write the test in Urdu.
Last year, about 2.5 lakh students appeared for the EAMCET exam across the state.
A total of 1,21,480 candidates qualified in Engineering stream and 73,070 candidates qualified in Agriculture and Medical (pharmacy) stream.
The pass percentage in Engineering stream was 82.08 per cent while in A&M stream, 98.48 per cent students qualified.
