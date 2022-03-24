Telangana EAMCET 2022 from July 14 to 20

TSEAMCET 2022 Date: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Thursday said the Telangana EAMCET (Engineering , Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test) 2022 will be held from July 14 to 20, 2022.
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad will conduct the TS EAMCET 2022 on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on the scheduled date.
As per the exam dates released by the board, the entrance test for Agriculture and Pharmacy will be held on July 14 and 15 whereas the test for admission into Engineering courses will be held on July 18, 19 and 20.
Candidates should note that TSEAMCET will be conducted in online mode, and the duration of the exam will be 3 hours. Students who have passed Class 12 or Intermediate exam are eligible to appear in EAMCET.
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has just released the date of the exam. A detailed notification is expected to be released soon, and the registeration process will most start thereafter. The notification will have all the details including marking pattern (negative pattern) eligibility criteria, age limit, exam centre, score etc.
The Telangana EAMCET is a state level common entrance test (CET), conducted for selecting candidates for admissions to undergraduate Engineering, Agriculture and Medical courses in the government and private colleges located in Telangana.
The syllabus of the exam EAMCET 2022 is decided by Board of Intermediate Education. The question is asked to the students to test the knowledge and understanding of the intermediate subjects. The syllabus includes subjects like Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics. Besides other languages, students will also be able to write the test in Urdu.
The candidates who have applied for the examination will be issued the admit card of TSEAMCET 2022 on the official website. It is compulsory to bring the admit card while appearing for the examination. The exact date of release of EAMCET admit card has not been announced yet.
