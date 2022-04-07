GPAT 2022 - Direct Link to Download Admit Card

GPAT 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released on the official website gpat.nta.nic.in the Admit Cards (Hall Tickets) of Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT 2022).
GPAT 2022 will be held on April 09, 2022 in online mode i.e. computer based test. Candidates can download and take printouts of their Admit Card and Hall Ticket till April 09 before commencement of the examination.
The electronic admit cards for all candidates who applied for GPAT April 2022 are available online. Candidates can download and take printout of the same by following the steps given below.
1. Log on to the official website: gpat.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as Download Admit Card for GPAT 2022.
3. Login with your application number, date of birth and other details/
4. Click submit and on the new page click on the link to download admit card
5. Admit cards will be displayed
6. Take printout of the same for future reference
1. Log on to the official website: gpat.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as Download Admit Card for GPAT 2022.
3. Login with your application number, date of birth and other details/
4. Click submit and on the new page click on the link to download admit card
5. Admit cards will be displayed
6. Take printout of the same for future reference
Candidates should note that the admit card will contain the photo, name and signature as mentioned while applying, GPAT Roll number, test date, time, reporting time at the venue, venue name, venue address and brief instructions for the candidate.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) started from February 16, 2022 Online Registration and Application Process for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test. The last date of application was March 17, 2022.
The NTA had earlier published Advance Intimation Slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city on the official website gpat.nta.nic.in.
"The candidates are required to check/download the same using their Application No. and Date of Birth from the website", the NTA said.
As mentioned above, GPAT is a three hours Computer Based Online Test. A few scholarships and other financial assistance in the field of Pharmacy are also given on the basis of GPAT Scores.
The GPAT Score is accepted by all AICTE/Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) approved / affiliated University Departments / Constituent / Affiliated Colleges / Institutions.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.