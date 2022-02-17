GPAT 2022: Registration starts, Last date March 17

GPAT 2022 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started from Wednesday February 16, 2022 Online Registration and Application Process for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test through GPAT official website gpat.nta.nic.in.
Candidates who wish to appear for GPAT 2022 should note that the last date of application is March 17, 2022.
Candidate should also note the National Testing Agency has not yet revealed the date and time to hold GPAT 2022 though registration of the candidates has started.
Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for entry into M. Pharma Programme. This Test facilitates institutions to select suitable Pharmacy Graduates for admission into the Masters (M.Pharma) Program.
1. Click here to go to the official website: gpat.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on the link "Registration for GPAT 2022"
3. Click on 'New Registration', read the instructions, click the checkbox below and click on the given button to proceed.
4. Fill the form and submit
1. Click here to go to the official website: gpat.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on the link "Registration for GPAT 2022"
3. Click on 'New Registration', read the instructions, click the checkbox below and click on the given button to proceed.
4. Fill the form and submit
Candidates should note that after filling the application form they need to pay the exam fees. The last date of fees payment is March 18, 2022, as per the GPAT 2022 schedule.
• Online Registration start date: February 16, 2022
• Last date of registration: March 17, 2022
• Last date of payment of fees: March 18, 2022
• Date of correction in application form, if any: March19 to 21, 2022
• GPAT 2022 Admit Card download date: Will be announced later
• GPAT 2022 date: Will be announced later
• Duration of the exam: 180 minutes - From 09:00 am to 12:00 pm
• Language of paper: English
• Online Registration start date: February 16, 2022
• Last date of registration: March 17, 2022
• Last date of payment of fees: March 18, 2022
• Date of correction in application form, if any: March19 to 21, 2022
• GPAT 2022 Admit Card download date: Will be announced later
• GPAT 2022 date: Will be announced later
• Duration of the exam: 180 minutes - From 09:00 am to 12:00 pm
• Language of paper: English
As mentioned above, GPAT is a three hours Computer Based Online Test. A few scholarships and other financial assistance in the field of Pharmacy are also given on the basis of GPAT Scores.
The GPAT Score is accepted by all AICTE/Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) approved / affiliated University Departments / Constituent / Affiliated Colleges / Institutions.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.