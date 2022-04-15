Manjhi says Hindu Lord Ram was imaginary character

Patna: The President of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and former Chief Minister of Bihar, Jitan Ram Manjhi, has again made a controversial statement on the Hindu Lord Ram.
Speaking at an event organised by HAM MLA Praful Kumar Manjhi at Sikandra in Jamui district to mark Ambedkar Jayanti on Thursday, Manjhi said:
"I don't believe Ram was a God. Ram was a character created by Tulsidas and Valmiki to spread their message."
On September 22 last year, Manjhi had sparked a row after calling the Hindu Lord Ram a historic figure who is just a character in a mythological story.
"Ramayan has many good things which can be used to educate our children and women. Respecting our elders and women are the features of this book. I have no objection to including Ramayan in the syllabus. But I personally believe that it is an imaginary book. I don't think Ram was a great man and he was alive," Manjhi had said.
At the event in Sikandra, Manjhi also said: "People who perform Puja at other's houses do not become big people. People belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes should stop puja in their houses. Brahmins used to eat meat, consume liquor and speak lies. You cannot achieve religious merit by inviting Brahmins at your houses for puja. In fact, you gain sin that way."
Reacting to Manjhi's remarks, RJD state unit chief Jagadanand Singh said:
"I can't understand why Manjhi repeatedly makes statements on Lord Ram. We worship Lord Ram. He is the creator of the universe. Why do some people use his name to create controversy and flare up communal tension in the society?"
"I firmly believe that someone is asking him (Manjhi) to say such things to target the saffron brigade," Singh said.
