CMAT 2022 Answer Key, Candidates Responses Soon - Latest Update

CMAT Answer Key 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release soon on the official website cmat.nta.nic.in the Aanswer Key of Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) held on April 09, 2022.
Along with the Answer Key, NTA will also release recorded responses and question paper attempted by the candidates on the CMAT official website.
"The NTA will display the recorded responses and Question Paper attempted by the candidates on the NTA website gpat.nta.nic.in prior to declaration of result. The recorded responses are likely to be displayed for two to three days", CMAT Information Bulletin said.
Upon release of the CMAT answer key, candidates will be given a chance to raise objections, if any, by paying Rs.1000/- per question.
"The NTA will display Provisional Answer Key of the questions on the NTA website: cmat.nta.nic.in, with a Public Notice issued to this effect on the said website, to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Keys with a non-refundable online payment of Rs. 1000/- per question challenged as processing charges.
"The provisional Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days", CMAT Information Bulletin said.
"Only paid challenges made during stipulated time through key challenge link will be considered", it said.
"The NTA's decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained. NTA will not inform the Candidates individually about their challenges. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared", it said.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) started from February 16, 2022 Online Registration and Application Process for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2022). The last date of application was March 17, 2022. CMAT admit card was released two days before the exam.
The result will be compiled based on Final Answer Keys. No grievance with regard to Answer Key(s) after Declaration of Result of CMAT-2022 will be entertained.
"The raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the Result of CMAT-2022. No Score Card will be dispatched to the candidates and the candidates are advised to download their Score Cards from the website: cmat.nta.nic.in only.
There is no provision for rechecking/re-evaluation/re-totaling of the result/score and no query in this regard will be entertained.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is an Examination conducting body and will provide CMAT Score 2022. The NTA does not collect the information regarding total number of seats available in the Institutions and reservation criteria followed by the Institutions.
CMAT facilitates AICTE affiliated/ Participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in such Institutions.
