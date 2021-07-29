MP Board HSSC 12th Result 2021 Today - Check

Madhya Pradesh 12th HSSC Result 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE) will declare Higher Secondary School Certificate or Class 12, also known as Class XII HSSC Intermediate, board regular and vocational exam results today i.e. Thursday July 29, 2021, it is officially confirmed.
"Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12th result will be declared on Thursday July 29, 2021", MPBSE confirmed.
Once declared, the candidates can check the MP Board Class 12 on Intermediate HSSC results through the official website: mpresults.nic.in. Follow the steps give below to check you 12th score and pass percentage.
1. Click here to go official MPBSE official website: mpresults.nic.in.
2. Click on 'HSSC (Class 12th) Exam Result 2021'
3. Enter roll number and name
4. Click on "Submit"
5. The results will be displayed on the screen
6. Save the results and take a print out for further reference.
1. Click here to go official MPBSE official website: mpresults.nic.in.
2. Click on 'HSSC (Class 12th) Exam Result 2021'
3. Enter roll number and name
4. Click on "Submit"
5. The results will be displayed on the screen
6. Save the results and take a print out for further reference.
Students can also check their MP Board Class 12, Intermediate HSSC, results on the official website www.mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, ExamResults.net, MPEducation.net indiaresults.com results.mpeducation.net, knowyourresult.com.
Regarding the time of result declaration, the MP board said the MPBSE Class 12th Inter result will be declared today at 12:00 pm.
The result of MP Board Class 12 HSSC Science, Arts and Commerce all three streams will be declared together.
Students should note that Madhya Pradesh board class 12th exam this year was cancelled and the result has been prepared based on special evaluation and assessment scheme.
The evaluation scheme was decided as per the Supreme Court guidelines which had further directed the CBSE and all state boards to announce 12th result before July 31, 2021.
The Madhya Pradesh board had on July 14 declared the HSC Class 10th result 2021.
The Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE) had declared Higher Secondary School Certificate or 12th Vyapam, also known as Class XII HSSC Intermediate, board regular and vocational exam results on July 27, 2020.
MP Bhopal board registered an overall Pass Percentage of 68.81 in the HSSC 12th board exam held in March, 2020.
Students should note that the MP board will not release the Merit List and toppers detail this year.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.