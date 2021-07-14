MP 10th Result 2021: 100% Pass Percentage for the first time

MP Board Toppers and Merit List 2021 Class 10: Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar declared the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 HSC result 2021 today i.e. Wednesday July 14, 2021.
The Madhya Pradesh has registered 100% result in the 2021 Class 10 HSC exam that was cancelled due to Covid-19.
According to the statistics released by the MP board, a total of 9,25,213 candidates had registered for Class 10 HSC 2021 exams. Of them, 8,865 students have been marked absent and the result has been declared for the remaining 9,14,079 students.
"All of them have been declared pass with the board registering a pass percentage of 100% for the first time", the board said.
"A total of 3,56,582 students have secured 1st division whereas 3,97,626 candidates passed the exam in 2nd division. As many as 1,59,871 students have got the 3rd division", the board said.
As the result is declared on the basis of internal assessment, Merit List and Toppers details will not be published, the board said.
The MP board exam 2021 for both Classes 10 and 12 were cancelled in the state due to Covid-19. As per the MPBSE result evaluation criteria announced later, 50 percent weightage will be given to pre boards, 30 percent to unit tests, and 30 percent to internal assessment.
2. Click on the link marked as 'MPBSE - HSC (Class 10th) Examination Results -2021'.
2. Click on the link marked as 'MPBSE - HSC (Class 10th) Examination Results -2021'.
3. Enter Register Number and Date of Birth.
4. Click 'Get Result' button to view Madhya Pradesh Board 10th Result 2021
5. Download and Save your result for future reference
Madhya Pradesh students can also check their 10th HSC results through other websites including mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, results.gov.in and through Mobile App - MPBSE, MP Mobile, Fast Result.
In 2020, MP board 10th result was declared on July 4.
Abhinav Sharma, Lakshadeep Dhakar and Pawan Bhargav had scored 300 out of the total 300 to jointly bag the 1st position in Madhya Pradesh board Class HSC 2020 exams.
As many as 15 students had scored 100% marks in MP 2020 Class 10 board exams and secured the 1st rank in the state merit list in the year 2020.
The state had recorded an overall pass percentage of 62.84 percent in Class 10 board exam 2020. This was less than by about 1% as compared to 2019 when the pass percentage was 63.89.
