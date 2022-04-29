Cong MLA extends helping hand to families of Hubballi riot accused, BJP fumes

Bengaluru: The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have locked horns over the issue of extending help to the families of the persons arrested for allegedly indulging in 'large-scale' violence.
The violence started in Hubbali after an objectionable photo appeared on social media in the midnight on April 17.
Congress MLA and former minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan has announced that he will help the mothers and children of the persons arrested in Hubballi. He has also stated that he will distribute food kits and Rs 5,000 cash to every family in Mastaan Shah Shaadi Mahal near Kasaba police station in Hubballi.
Justifying his actions, Zameer Khan said that he will pray to Allah and ask him to punish those guilty as well as guide them on the right path during the sacred month of Ramadan.
"Help will be extended to the families whose earning members have been jailed. This should not be misunderstood", he said.
"Those who are guilty let them be punished", he added.
BJP, which is accused of openly celebrating violence and riot accused, fumed over the Congress MLA's humanitarian gesture to help the families of those arrested in the Hubbali riot case.
"After the violence at DJ Halli-KG Halli and Padarayanapura, where agitators torched the police station and the sitting MLA's house, the Congress played a similar role in helping the accused families", BJP National General Secretary and MLA, C.T. Ravi said.
"The party gives monetary support and legal help through advocates", he added.
"Congress MLA Zameer's name had also came to the front then also. Now also his name has come out for similar reasons. He is the one pinching the baby and he is the one who is comforting the baby also," Ravi said.
Meanwhile, Opposition Congress leader Siddaramaiah distanced himself from the issue of Khan distributing food kits and cash to the families of the arrested persons.
Siddaramaiah maintained that he wouldn't react on the issue.
