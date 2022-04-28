‘Praying for Indian Muslims’: German footballer Mesut Ozil's Lailat al-Qadr tweet viral

[Image tweeted by Mesut Ozil.]
Mumbai: Amidst persistent targeting of Muslims in India, especially those living in BJP ruled states, top German footballer Mesut Ozil Wednesday said he was praying for their wellbeing and safety during the holy night of Lailat al-Qadr.
Lailat al-Qadr, also spelled as Laylatul Qadr, is the most virtuous night of the year. It falls during the last ten days of Ramadan. It is the night when the Holy Quran was first sent down from Heaven to the world, and also the night when the first verses of the Holy Book were revealed to Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).
The Holy Quran has described Lailat al-Qadr better than a thousand months.
Mesut Ozil tagged an enthralling image of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, packed with worshippers having Iftar meal and breaking their dawn to dusk Ramadan fast.
“Praying during the holy night of Lailat al-Qadr for the safety and well-being of our Muslim brothers and sisters in India”, Mesut Ozil wrote on Twitter.
“Let's spread awareness to this shameful situation! What is happening to the human rights in the so-called largest democracy in the world?” he added using hash tag #BreakTheSilence.
Mesut Özil, who was part of German squad of FIFA World Cup 2018, and is the captain of Turkish Süper Lig club Fenerbahçe, plays as an attacking midfielder. He has a huge fan following all over the world.
It is therefore not surprising to see his tweet going viral within minutes, and being widely shared, liked and re-tweeted. Read the ORIGINAL here:
Praying during the holy night of Lailat al-Qadr for the safety and well-being of our Muslim brothers and sisters in India Let's spread awareness to this shameful situation! What is happening to the human rights in the so-called largest democracy in the world?#BreakTheSilence pic.twitter.com/pkS7o1cHV5— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 27, 2022
Mesut Ozil’s tweet comes amidst boycott Muslim calls, denial of their basic rights to food, dress and worship, and a spate of violence against them in various Indian states on the “allegation and pretext of them pelting stones on Hindu religious processions”.
To make matters worse for them, the violence and rioting were followed by indiscriminate arrests of Muslims, and bulldozing of their properties by state machineries.
