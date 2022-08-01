Eknath Shinde urged to revoke Aurangabad renaming proposal

[Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde presided over a review meeting in Aurangabad Sunday. Local MP Imtiaz Jaleel, MLAs and officials attended the meeting.]
Aurangabad: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was on Sunday urged to revoke the proposal to rename Aurangabad approved by the 2-member cabinet meeting.
A delegation led by local MP Imtiyaz Jaleel of AIMIM asked Shinde, who was on a day-long tour of Aurangabad, to establish a new city named “Sambhaji Nagar”.
Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray in the last cabinet meeting before resigning as Chief Minister of Maharashtra on June 29 approved the proposal to rename Aurangabad as ‘Samabhajinagar’ and Osmanabad as 'Dharashiv'.
So that the credit of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar – a decades-old demand, did not go to the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray led MVA government, Eknath Shinde, hours after taking charge as Chief Minister, came out with a new proposal to rename Aurangabad as “Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar”.
The move gave rise to widespread protests by the residents of Aurangabad who cutting across religious line demanded from the government to stop playing politics on renaming the cities and instead focus on the development of people.
“We are not against Chhatrapati Sambhaji. In reality, we hold him in a very high regard. The government should develop a New City keeping in mind his great stature and name it as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar”, Imtiyaz Jaleel said while talking to reporters Sunday.
Jaleel also said that the earlier attempt by the erstwhile Shiv Sena-BJP government in 1995 to rename Aurangabad had failed after its decision was challenged in the Supreme Court of India.
“Aurangabad has a rich cultural background and is worldwide famous for its rich heritage. Therefore the focus should be on its development so as to attract more and more tourists”, he added.
Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court will hear today i.e. Monday August 1, 2022 a petition filed by the Aurangabad residents against the Maharashtra government’s decision to change the name of Aurangabad.
While opposing the renaming of Aurangabad, the petitioners said the proposal to rename Aurangabad was approved in haste "unauthorisedly for political considerations".
Aurangabad was founded in 1610 AD by Malik Amber, the Prime Minister of Murtaza Nizam Shah of Ahmednagar, near a village known as “Khirki”. It was ruled by Nizam of Hyderabad up to the formation of State of Maharashtra under the provisions of States Reorganisation Act of 1956.
Earlier, Eknath Shinde who cut short his visit to Aurangabad Division and rushed to New Delhi for “some urgent meeting” returned to the City around 5 am Sunday.
The Chief Minister was scheduled to arrive at Chikkalthana Airport in Aurangabad at 2 am. He however landed at the airport aboard a special chartered plane just before dawn, keeping the airport staffers on toes the entire night.
