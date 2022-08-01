FYJC Allotment List 2022 on Wednesday

FYJC Allotment List 2022 Date: The School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra is set to publish on Wednesday August 03, 2022 the Admission List, also called as Allotment List or Allocation List, for FYJC Class 11 admission 2022 in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Amravati.
Once published the FYJC Allotment List 2022 will be available for download on 11thadmission.org.in.
"Display of Junior College Allotment list for Regular Round 1 and cut-off list will be on August 03, 2022 at 10 am", FYJC Admission Schedule 2022 said.
All resgistered candidates should note that they should get SMS on their mobile number soon after the allotment list and FYJC admission result are published on the official website.
The SMS will contain the details of the college allotted to a student as per his/her options entered in Part 2 form, merit and seat availability.
Students should note that they will be required to confirm their admission as per the allotted seat from August 03 to 06, 2022 till 6 pm.
Students should also note that the school education department will publish on August 07, 2022 details of vacant seats (vacancy) for CAP Round 2.
The school education department of Maharashtra had on July 28, 2022 published the General Merit List of students registered for Class 11 or First Year Junior College (FYJC) in Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Amravati where admission is done in online mode.
The department had reserved three days for finalization of the Merit List.
