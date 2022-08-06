JEE Main July 2022 Result - Direct Link to Download

JEE Main July 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is most likely to release in few days on the JEE Main official website jeemain.nta.nic.in the Result, Merit List, and Rank of the students who appeared for the Session 2 of the important exams held in July 2022.
Unlike previous years when JEE Main was held in 04 sessions, the NTA conducted the important engineering entrance test this year in two sessions - first in June and the other in July.
The first session of JEE Main was hled from June 23 to 29, 2022. The 2nd session of JEE Main was held from July 25 to 30, 2022.
The NTA published the JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key, question paper, and candidates response sheet (OMR sheet) on August 03, 2022. The NTA asked candidates to challenge and raise objection, if any, till 05 pm August 05, 2022.
Now since the last date of raising objection has ended, JEE Main Session 2 result could be declared any moment, though the NTA is yet to confirm the exact date and time.
The NTA had announced the result of JEE Main Session 1 on July 11, 2022 - about 10 days after conducting the entrance exam.
Accordingly, students who have appeared for JEE Main July 2022 Session 2 can expect their result by August 11, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on download JEE Main Result on top of the home page.
3. Log in using Application ID and password.
4. Click on the appropriate link to download in PDF the result, score card and rank
5. Take a printout and also keep saved in your smartphone and computer for reference.
1. Click here to go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on download JEE Main Result on top of the home page.
3. Log in using Application ID and password.
4. Click on the appropriate link to download in PDF the result, score card and rank
5. Take a printout and also keep saved in your smartphone and computer for reference.
Candidates should note that while declaring the Session 1 result, the NTA did not release the Merit List and Rank of the candidates.
The NTA said it will publish combined Merit List, JEE Main Toppers List and Rank of students along with JEE Main Session 2 result.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.