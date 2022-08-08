JEE Advanced 2022 Registration - Direct Link

JEE Advanced 2022 Registration: Online Registration of the candidates who have qualified to appear for JEE Advanced 2022 based on their JEE Main 2022 Score starts today i.e. Monday August 08, 2022 at 04:00 pm.
"The JEE (Advanced) registration portal will be open for eligible candidates to register from 16:00 IST on 8th August, 2022", IIT Bombay said in a notification posted on JEE Advanced official website.
"Information on the revised schedule of important events is available on Important Dates", IIT B said.
1. Click here to go to JEE Advanced 2022 official website: jeeadv.nic.in.
2. Login using JEE Main application no and Password.
3. Complete the application form.
Candidates should note that the last date to apply for JEE Advanced 2022 is August 11 and last date to pay the fee is Ausgust 12, 2022.
According to JEE Advanced Schedule released by IIT Bombay, the entrance exam will be held on Sunday August 28, 2022.
IIT Bombay further said that JEE Advanced Admit Card of the registered candidates will be released on August 23, Answer Keys will be published on September 03 whereas JEE Advanced Result 2022 will be published on September 11, 2022.
Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2022: August 08, 2022 (10:00 IST) to Thursday, August 11, 2022 (17:00 IST)
Last date for fee payment of registered candidates: August 12, 2022 (17:00 IST)
Admit Card available for downloading: August 23, 2022 (10:00 IST) to Sunday, August 28, 2022
Choosing of scribe by PwD candidates: August 27, 2022
JEE (Advanced) 2022: August 28, 2022 - Paper 1: 09:00-12:00 IST, Paper 2: 14:30-17:30 IST
Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2022 website: September 01, 2022 (10:00 IST)
Online display of provisional answer keys: September 03, 2022 (10:00 IST)
Online declaration of final answer keys: September 11, 2022 (10:00 IST)
Result of JEE (Advanced) 2022: September 11, 2022 (10:00 IST)
Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022: September 11, 2022 (10:00 IST) to Monday, September 12, 2022 (17:00 IST)
Tentative Start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 Process: September 12, 2022
Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022: September 14, 2022 (09:00-12:00 IST)
Declaration of results of AAT 2022: September 17, 2022 (17:00 IST)
Candidates registering for JEE Advanced this year can in the meantime also visit the official website "jeeadv.ac.in" for eligibility, syllabus, exam fees, age limit, number of attemot, criterion 1 and mock test.
Registration for JEE Advanced begins after the declaration of JEE Main Session 2 result. Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture. Both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees are awarded to candidates enrolled in the dual degree programs upon successful completion of the course curriculum.
