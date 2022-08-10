MAH MCA CET 2022 result on mcacet2022.mahacet.org soon

MAH MCA CET 2022 Result Date: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to declare on mcacet2022.mahacet.org soon the result of students who had appeared for MAH MCA CET 2022.
The Maharashtra CET Cell had conducted the entrance test for admission in PG course MCA on August 04 and 05, 2022.
The CET Cell normally declares the MCA CET result 1-2 weeks after the exam. In 2021, MCA CET was held on September 15 and the result was declared on September 30, 2021 - two weeks after the entrance test.
Accordingly, students who had appeared for MCA CET 2022 on August 04 and 05 can expect their result in the next few days or so.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the respective link given under "Result CET 2022".
3. Log-in using application number and date of birth.
4. Click on the given link to check you MCA CET, M Arch CET or MHMCET CET result.
Along with the result, the CET Cell will also declare the merit list containing the name, score and rank of the students.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra CET Cell has published "Methodology used for Processing of MCA CET Result".
1. The method applied is Equipercentile Method.
2. The percentile score will be calculated upto 7 decimal places to avoid bunching effect and reduce ties.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell had started receiving online application for MAH MCA CET 2022 from March 17, 2022 through its official website mcacet2022.mahacet.org. The admit card of registered candidates was published on July 25, 2022.
Students should note that admission in MCA is done based on the rank of the student in the merit list. The MCA counselling will start soon after the result is declared.
