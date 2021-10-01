MAH MCA CET 2021 result available on cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH MCA CET 2021 Result: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has declared on cetcell.mahacet.org the result of students who had appeared for MAH MCA CET 2021. Along with MCA CET, the result of MAH M ARCH CET 2021 and MAH MHMCT CET 2021 have also bee declared.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the respective link given under "Result CET 2021".
3. Log-in using application number and date of birth.
4. Click on the given link to check you MCA CET, M Arch CET or MHMCET CET result.
The Maharashtra CET Cell had conducted the entrance test for admission in PG course MCA on September 15, 2021.
Along with the result, the CET Cell will also declare the merit list containing the name, score and rank of the students. Students should note that admission in MCA is done based on the rank of the student in the merit list.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell had started receiving online application for MAH MCA CET 2021 from July 02, 2021. The last date of application was July 23, 2021. The admit card was released on September 08, 2021.
The CET Cell had declared on November 27, 2020 the result of MCA CET 2020. As per the merit lis published along with the result, Nivedita Jain was the MCA CET topper in 2020 followed by Lakshay who got the 2nd rank in 2020. Nitish Verma, Raushan Kumar and Sohaam Seal had jointly shared the 3rd rank in 2020 MCA CET.
MAH MCA CET is conducted for admission to First Year/Direct Second Year (Separate Division & Lateral Entry) of Three- year full time Post Graduate Degree course in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in the Government, Govt. Aided, University Managed, University Departments and Unaided Institutes in the Maharashtra State.
