MAH MCA CET 2022 registration starts; Apply before April 7

MAH MCA CET 2022 Registration: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has started receiving online application for MAH MCA CET 2022 from today i.e. Thursday March 17, 2022 through its official website mcacet2022.mahacet.org.
Candidate who wish to appear for MAH MCA CET 2022 should note that the last date to apply for Maharashtra MCA CET this year has been fixed as April 07, 2022, according to MCA CET Notification.
1. Click here to go to official website: MAH MCA CET 2022 Registration Website.
2. Click on the link marked with "Click here for New Registration".
3. Read all instructions carefully and click on OK.
4. Select Type of Regisration - Aadhaar on Non Aadhaar.
5. Fill the Personal Information, Contact Information, Reservation, Bank Account details, Education Details and Details required for MAH MCA CET 2022.
6. Enter and save for future reference an appropriate Password.
7. Enter Security Key.
8. Click on Register button.
Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell has not announced the date of MCA CET 2022 but said the exam will be held in Online Mode at various exam centres within and outside the state.
MAH MCA CET is conducted for admission to First Year/Direct Second Year (Separate Division & Lateral Entry) of Three- year full time Post Graduate Degree course in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in the Government, Govt. Aided, University Managed, University Departments and Unaided Institutes in the Maharashtra State.
MCA CET Notification issued: March 16, 2022
Online Application form filling: March 17, 2022
Last date of application: April 7, 2022
Issue of Hall Ticket (through Candidate login) : Notified later.
Date for printing your application: Will be announced later.
Date of Online Exam of MAH MCA CET 2022: Will be announced later.
Declaration of MAH MCA CET 2022 Result : Notified later
Candidates should note that MCA CET will be conducted only in the ONLINE mode in multiple sessions if required.
"Candidates shall appear for the CET strictly as per the date and session allotted to them at allotted center. No candidate shall be allowed to appear for test in other than the allotted session", MCA CET 2022 Notification said.
