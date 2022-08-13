DTE MAH Post SSC Diploma 2022 Merit List Published - Direct Link

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Polytechnic Admission 2022: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) released on its official website poly22.dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Saturday August 13, 2022 Provisional Merit List of the candidates who have registered for Admission to First Year Post SSC Diploma in Technical and Polytechnic Courses in Engineering,Technology for the year 2022-23.
1. Click here to go to Admission Page: dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2.Click on the link marked with "Click Here to View Candidate Provisional Merit Status" under Online System section of the home page.
3. The Provisional Merit List for First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical Courses in Engineering/Technology Admissions will get open in PDF form.
4. Check your name and other details. Report to DTE in case of error.
Candidates should note that the DTE Maharashtra has just mentioned date, and not specified any time to release the 2022 Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma in Engineering Merit List. However, it will release the list any time by today evening.
Candidates should note that the Polytechnic Merit List released today will be Provisional. Final Merit List after addressing the grievances submitted till August 17, 2022 will be published on the DTE Maharashtra website on August 18, 2022.
Admission process for Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma in Maharashtra was started on June 02, 2022. DTE Maharashtra released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification, along with CAP Round dates.
Last date of application and document verification for all DTE Post SSC Diploma Courses in Maharashtra was originally fixed as June 30, 2022. It was however extended six times - first time till July 07, second time till July 14, third time till July 21, fourth time till July 28, fifth time till August 04, and the sixth and final time till August 11, 2022.
Online Registration: June 02 to August 11, 2022 (Originally June 30. First extended till July 07, then till July 14, July 21, July 28 and August 04, and now till August 11, 2022.)
Display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: August 13, 2022
Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: August 14 to 17, 2022.
Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: August 18, 2022
CAP Round Date: To be announced later
DTE Maharashtra earlier also released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round ADMISSIONS 2021-22 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
