Maharashtra Post SSC Diploma 2022: Registration Starts, Apply Here

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Diploma Admission 2022-23: Online registration for the students seeking admission in Post SSC Diploma Courses in Engineering, Technology, also known as Polytechnic Diploma, for the year 2022-23 has started through DTE Maharashtra official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
1. Click here to go to the official website: poly22.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on "New Registration".
3. Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form.
4. Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details.
5. Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.
Admission process for Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma in Maharashtra started on June 02, 2022. Last date of application and document verification for all DTE Post SSC Diploma Courses in Maharashtra is fixed as June 30, 2022.
DTE Maharashtra has launched a new website for this year's Post SSC Diploma admission. The website looks good, fast and more user friendly as compared to the earlier website.
"Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website by selecting appropriate mode of scrutiny of Application form ((For Maharashtra State/All India/ J&K & Ladakh Migrant candidates)) has started on June 02, 2022 and will continue till June 30, 2022", DTE Maharashtra said in Polytechnic Diploma admission notification for the year 2022.
Last date of online application, document verification, and facility of documents verification, confirmation of Application Form for Admission to Seats other than CAP Seats has been fixed as June 30, 2022.
Online Registration: June 02 to 30, 2022
Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 03, 2022
Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: July 04 to July 06, 2022
Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 07, 2022
CAP Round Date: To be announced later
The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates.
DTE Maharashtra has also released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round ADMISSIONS 2021-22, 2020-21, 2019-20 and 2018-19 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
DTE has started admission process of Post HSC and Post SSC Diploma admission for 2022-23 even though the results of 10th and 12th have not been declared yet.
According to latest update, Maharashtra board will announce 10th SSC and 12th HSC results in June.
