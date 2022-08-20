KEAM 2022 Category List Published, Verify Before Aug 23

KEAM 2022 Category List: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala has published the Provisional Category list of candidates eligible for various category/community claims, who have submitted online application for admission to Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Medical, Medical Allied Courses through KEAM 2022, on its website www.cee.kerala.gov.in.
"Candidates can view the category list through the link ‘KEAM-2022 – Candidate Portal’ by clicking the menu item Category list Provisional", CEE Kerala said in a notification dated August 20, 2022.
The CEE Kerala has asked candidated to check their category as mentioned in the list, and report to it in case of any error before August 23, 2022.
"Those candidates, who have genuine complaints regarding the list, can send email to Commissioner for Entrance Examinations with KEAM application number and name through the mail id ‘ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in’ on or before 23.08.2022, 12 pm", CEE Kerala said.
"Copies of certificate/documents should not be attached with the complaints. No fresh claims will be entertained at any instance during this stage", it said.
"The final category list after addressing valid complaints, if any, will be published on August 24, 2022", it said.
"Separate category-wise lists for the different course groups will be published after the Rank Lists of the respective courses are published", CEE Kerala said.
KEAM 2022 Entrance Examination for Engineering and Pharamcy was held on July 04, 2022 at different centres in Kerala and in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.
Later the CEE Kerala invited online application from the students who passed 12th exam and now seek admission in Architecture (B. Arch), and Medical and Medical Allied courses (including MBBS and BDS) through KEAM 2022.
Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala had released the result of Kerala Engineering and Pharmacy courses (KEAM 2022) on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in.
Candidates should note that KEAM counselling will be based on the rank of candidates and their score in KEAM 2022. The rank list will be released any time after August 25, 2022.
